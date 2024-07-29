Iraq Transport Ministry denies suspension of flights to Beirut

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Transport denied reports that flights from Baghdad to Beirut have been suspended following recent tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

Ministry spokesperson Maitham Al-Safi confirmed to Shafaq News that "flights from Baghdad International Airport to Beirut are operating as usual, with no suspensions or cancellations."

Walid Al-Dulfi, spokesperson for Iraqi Airways, echoed this, stating that "our flights are continuing normally from Baghdad to Beirut and back, with no interruptions reported and no notifications of any flight suspensions."

Additionally, Lebanon's Middle East Airlines reported that irregularities in its flight schedules are related to insurance risks.

Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings canceled three flights to Beirut, which were scheduled for Monday afternoon, according to airport departure and arrival boards and the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Flightradar24 data also showed that Turkish Airlines canceled two flights late on Sunday.

Turkish low-cost carrier SunExpress, Turkish Airlines' subsidiary AnadoluJet, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines, and Ethiopian Airlines also canceled flights scheduled to arrive in Beirut on Monday.