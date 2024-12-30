Iraq-Lebanon flights: Renewed cooperation amid Syrian’s instability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Airways has announced the resumption of flights to Beirut, ending a suspension triggered by security and logistical concerns.

On November 26, 2024, US President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The 60-day truce, which Biden described as an effort “to be permanent,” aims to “end hostilities and prevent Hezbollah from posing further threats to Israel’s security.”

Iraq directly conducted flights to Lebanon but halted in December due to the escalating security concerns in Syria after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.

Lebanon’s Director General of Civil Aviation, Fadi al-Hassan, attributed the suspension of Iraqi Airways flights to insurance complications and the closure of Syrian airspace due to escalating tensions. However, recent coordination between Iraqi and Lebanese authorities resolved these challenges, paving the way for the airline to resume operations.

“After negotiations, starting January 1, 2025, Iraqi Airways will operate two daily flights between Baghdad and Beirut.” He revealed.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News, Al-Hassan confirmed that the airline had successfully addressed the challenges posed by Syrian airspace restrictions.

Al-Hassan noted that Middle East Airlines (MEA), Lebanon’s flagship carrier, continued its operations despite the challenges. He also highlighted the gradual return of other major international carriers, including Emirates, French, and German airlines. “Emirates is set to resume flights in early January, with French airlines following on February 1, 2025, and German carriers by the end of February.”

“Lebanese air traffic has reached 80% of its pre-war level,” al-Hassan told Shafaq News, expressing optimism for full recovery within the next two months.