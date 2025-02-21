Syrian FM to visit Baghdad, first such visit

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, is set to host Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani for an official visit this Saturday, marking the first of its kind.

The visit aims to address a variety of shared concerns and initiate a new phase in bilateral relations between Iraq and Syria.

The visit comes at a time of heightened tension between the two countries, particularly due to reservations voiced by some Shiite political factions in Iraq over a rapprochement with the new Syrian administration led by Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Diplomatic sources from both Iraq and Syria confirmed that the visit is scheduled for Saturday, although they noted that security concerns could lead to a possible delay.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry, while not confirming the exact date, stated that al-Shibani had been officially invited to discuss important issues and open a new chapter in relations between the two nations. The Ministry further emphasized that the delegation is awaiting final consultations to determine the precise timing of the visit.

An Iraqi government official reaffirmed that al-Shibani will visit Baghdad this Saturday. During his stay, he is expected to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the Speaker of Parliament, and the President. The discussions will focus on security and economic cooperation, as well as strengthening ongoing coordination between the two countries soon.