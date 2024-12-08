Iraq’s Al-Siyada congratulates Syrian People on the end of an era of “criminal dictatorship”

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Khamis al-Khanjar, head of Iraq’s Sunni Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance, congratulated the Syrian people on the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

In a statement, al-Khanjar called the fall of al-Assad's regime "the end of an era of criminal dictatorship in Syria and the beginning of a new chapter."

"We hope for prosperity and progress for the Syrian people, our brothers."

Al-Khanjar called on all countries to respect the Syrian people's right to determine their destiny and shape their future, “without interference in their internal affairs.”

"We hope for a positive start towards a state that upholds citizenship, freedoms, democracy, justice, and human rights, free from exclusion or marginalization,” he affirmed.

Early Sunday, the Syrian government appeared to collapse, marking an abrupt end to the Al-Assad family's five-decade rule, after opposition forces launched a swift offensive, quickly sweeping through government-held territories and reaching the capital within 10 days.