Syrian opposition declares end to Al-Assad era as government appears to fall

Shafaq News/ The Syrian government appeared to collapse early Sunday, bringing an abrupt end to the five-decade rule of the Al-Assad family after opposition forces staged a rapid offensive that saw them sweep across government-held territories and enter the capital within 10 days.

Opposition armed factions announced Sunday morning that President Bashar al-Al-Assad had fled the country. In statements shared on Telegram, the factions hailed what they called “the end of this dark era and the beginning of a new chapter for Syria.”

Rami Abdurrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told The Associated Press that Al-Assad had boarded a flight from Damascus to an undisclosed location early Sunday. However, Syria’s state media denied the reports, claiming the president was still in the capital and performing his duties.

Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said the government was prepared to hand over power to a transitional authority. “I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” Jalali said in a video statement, pledging to continue his duties and urging citizens to respect public property.

Footage aired by opposition-linked media showed a tank stationed in a central square as a small crowd gathered in celebration. Residents said this marked the first time opposition forces had reached Damascus since 2018, when government troops reclaimed nearby areas after years of intense fighting.

The opposition offensive, which began on Nov. 27 under the name "Deterring Aggression," has resulted in swift territorial gains, including the capture of Aleppo, Hama, and Homs.

On Saturday night, government forces abandoned Homs, Syria’s third-largest city, allowing insurgents to take control.

The pro-government Sham FM radio reported that Damascus International Airport had been evacuated, with all flights halted.

Thousands of people fled toward Syria’s border with Lebanon, where the main Masnaa crossing was closed late Saturday, leaving many stranded.

International reactions poured in as the situation unfolded. Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, called for urgent talks in Geneva to oversee an “orderly political transition,” describing the developments as “changing by the minute.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, whose country has been Al-Assad’s chief backer throughout the conflict, expressed regret for the unfolding chaos. “I feel sorry for the Syrian people,” he said during remarks at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

The collapse of the Al-Assad government marks a dramatic turn in Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions.