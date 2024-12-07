Syrian opposition forces advance on Damascus after provincial gains

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Syrian opposition forces announced that they have fully liberated the centers of the Daraa, Suwayda, and Quneitra provinces, marking a significant milestone.

The opposition forces also reported they have begun the final phase of encircling the capital, Damascus.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Syrian opposition noted "significant collapses in the regime army's defense lines in the city and countryside of Homs." Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Syrian armed opposition factions had entered Homs from the north and east fronts.

Furthermore, the armed opposition has declared the commencement of the "Battle for Homs" to gain control of the city and advance towards Damascus, which remains under President Bashar al-Assad's control.

Following these developments, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for the initiation of "political dialogue" between the Syrian government and opposition factions. This call comes during an unprecedented offensive by the opposition that has enabled them to seize several areas, signaling a surprising shift in Tehran's long-standing support for Al-Assad regime over the past 13 years.

Prior to this, Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the collapse of Al-Assad's regime in Syria could be a "dramatic transformation" potentially altering the Middle Eastern landscape. Senior Israeli officials noted that the Netanyahu government is preparing for the total collapse of Al-Assad regime, observing a mass escape of regime soldiers across Syria. High-level security sources highlighted the lack of significant intervention from Iran, Russia, or Hezbollah, indicating that Al-Assad regime has lost control over the border with Israel, now almost entirely under opposition control.