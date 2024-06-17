Al-Hakim calls for swift resolution of parliamentary Speaker position

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), urged all political factions in Iraq to resolve the position of Speaker of the Parliament according to constitutional mechanisms and national partnership without causing delays.

In the Eid prayer sermon held in Baghdad, Al-Hakim stressed that the Speaker's position "should not become a source of conflict and division within the Sunni community."

"Our strength lies in our unity, and there can be no unity without sacrifice and selflessness," he stressed.

Al-Hakim, the prominent Shiite leader within the Coordination Framework, highlighted the importance of overcoming political disagreements to achieve stability and prosperity in the country, asserting, "The current phase demands cooperation and solidarity from all parties to serve the nation's higher interests."

Since yesterday, Muslims around the world have been celebrating the three-day holiday of Eid-al-Adha.

Today, thousands of Shiite Muslims in Iraq gathered to perform Eid al-Adha prayers between the holy shrines in Karbala.

Worshippers convened in the sacred location to perform the prayer and exchange greetings and congratulations on the occasion of the holiday.