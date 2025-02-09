Dhi Qar extortion case: Two defendants released

Shafaq News/ The Dhi Qar Criminal Court ordered the release of two defendants in the extortion case involving dismissed Governor Murtada al-Ibrahimi, a security source confirmed on Sunday.

According to the source, al-Ibrahimi dropped charges against two female defendants, allowing for their release under the provisions of the General Amnesty Law. “The court’s decision aligns with both the governor’s waiver and legal stipulations governing amnesty cases,” the source clarified.

“Their release is expected in the coming days.”

Despite withdrawing complaints against these individuals, al-Ibrahimi continues to pursue extortion allegations against two members of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council—Mohammed Hadi, a former governor, and Ammar al-Rikabi.

The legal dispute comes in the wake of al-Ibrahimi’s dismissal, which was finalized in mid-January when the Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted to remove him from office. His tenure had been under scrutiny since November 2024, when 19 members of parliament from the province urged National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim to replace him, citing allegations of financial and administrative misconduct, as well as unilateral decision-making.