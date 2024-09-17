Exclusive: Dhi Qar extortion scandal: Al-Sudani, Al-Maliki intervene as political cleric stirs controversy

Shafaq News/ A sweeping security operation in Dhi Qar governorate has exposed and targeted an extortion network involving high-profile local officials.

The operation has led to the arrest of several prominent figures, including members of the provincial council, with ongoing efforts to capture additional suspects.

Arrests and Political Fallout

According to security sources speaking to Shafaq News Agency, “The campaign began following the arrest of three individuals in Rifa'i district, north of Dhi Qar. Among the detainees were two women, one of whom is a former candidate for local elections. These arrests were made based on an official complaint from a senior authority in the governorate. As investigations deepened, the detainees confessed to being part of an extortion network targeting local officials.”

The case took a significant turn when Dhi Qar Governor, Mortadha Al-Ibrahimi, filed a formal complaint against provincial council members Mohamed Hadi and Ammar Al-Rakabi, accusing them of “attempting to extort him and force his removal from office.” Following this complaint, the Nasiriyah court issued arrest warrants for both under Article 430 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

Subsequent developments saw national security forces arrest Al-Rakabi and detain a journalist at the Safwan border crossing while returning from Kuwait. Security sources confirm that “the list of suspects still includes other high-profile individuals, including former governor Mohamed Hadi, with efforts underway to apprehend them.”

The operation has raised questions about its impact on the local political landscape, amidst attempts by some political factions in Baghdad to de-escalate the situation.

Yas Al-Khafaji, spokesperson for the Dhi Qar Provincial Council, told Shafaq News Agency that “the council is in continuous session to monitor the unfolding situation concerning the arrest of one member and the pursuit of another,” noting that Council President Azza Al-Nashi has instructed “the formation of a special committee to liaise with relevant authorities and follow the case's progress.”

Al-Khafaji added that the council was unaware of the arrests and investigations until the official arrest warrants were issued, highlighting the rapid development of events. He also noted that “other influential figures within the local government may face similar consequences, with potential arrests and trials for their alleged involvement in extortion networks targeting provincial officials.”

Betrayal

Local sources have revealed to Shafaq News Agency that one of the detainees (female), identified as (H. A. A.), was employed on a daily wage basis at the Rifa'i Municipality. This appointment was made under the direction of Dhi Qar Governor, Mortadha al-Ibrahimi, who replaced workers whose contracts had expired.

The sources further disclosed some of Governor al-Ibrahimi's confessions to the judiciary. “The governor admitted to having entered into a temporary marriage (a form of contractual marriage) with the detainee during her employment.” The detainee allegedly recorded “compromising videos of al-Ibrahimi during webcam communications and later sold these videos to the extortion network of which she was a member.”

Legal Implications for the Governor

In this context, legal expert Abdul-Ridha Muhammad told Shafaq News Agency that “if the leaked videos against the governor are proven to be authentic, they represent a serious legal violation. Iraqi law does not recognize temporary marriage, so the governor's actions in marrying one of the complainants and subsequently appointing her could be seen as an abuse of office. This makes him liable for legal action under Article 393/2/c of the Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, which penalizes abuse of official position.”

Muhammad also noted that the governor could face charges for committing an “outrage to public morals.” Article 401 of the Penal Code stipulates punishment for anyone who engages in acts that offend public decency. In this case,” the leaked videos could potentially serve as evidence of such an offense, especially if it is proven that the governor acted intentionally in this regard.”

Political Maneuvering

According to high-level sources, “a prominent religious-political figure in Baghdad is personally managing this case to use it as leverage against government leaders in the country. This figure aims to secure a high-ranking position in Prime Minister Al-Sudani's government in exchange for closing the case and having the governor drop his complaint.”

Additionally, the political figure seeks to remove Al-Rakabi from the Provincial Council and replace him with one of their own affiliates.

The sources further revealed that “Al-Sudani has requested the complete investigation file to be reviewed by a specialized legal team.” His objective is to calm the situation in Dhi Qar and resolve all contentious issues between the parties involved. Furthermore, the leader of the State of Law Coalition Nouri Al-Maliki also supports the idea of closing the case through a reshuffling of positions, including the potential removal of Governor Murtada Al-Ibrahimi from his role.

Trillion-Dinar Extortion Scheme

Abdul-Hadi Al-Saadawi, a former MP from the State of Law coalition, stated that the issue of extortion networks in Dhi Qar has been ongoing since 2019. “These networks have persistently pressured officials and department heads, undermining both the governmental services and security in the governorate. They have also sought to secure projects and contracts through these illicit means.”

In a recorded statement, Al-Saadawi revealed that the recently exposed network, involving former governor Mohammad Hadi, “is responsible for the misappropriation of 1.8 trillion dinars ($1.3 billion) in Dhi Qar, with no real services provided in return.”

Al-Saadawi called on security and oversight agencies, as well as integrity bodies, to take legal action against those involved in extorting department heads in the governorate and to impose the strictest penalties on them.