PM Al-Sudani, Al-Maliki tackle regional challenges and Iraq’s economic growth

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with the Head of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), Nouri Al-Maliki, to discuss local and regional issues.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the talk centered on the country’s overall situation and the government’s strides in implementing its program objectives, with a focus on addressing citizens' needs, improving services, and strengthening the economy to foster comprehensive development.

The statement added, “The discussions also addressed the major challenges facing Iraq and the importance of uniting efforts to confront them, especially given the current events in the region, notably in Syria.”

Regarding the Iraqi stance, the meeting underscored Iraq's unwavering commitment to upholding Syria's territorial integrity and respecting the will of its people.

The PM’s media office further emphasized “the need for continued international and regional efforts to halt the aggression on Gaza, maintain stability in Lebanon, and strengthen Iraq’s role in preventing the spread of conflict in the region.”