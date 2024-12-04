SLC leader Nouri al-Maliki urges unified action to defend Syria

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the leader of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, emphasized the importance of protecting Syria, its territorial unity, security, and stability from recent attacks by armed groups that have seized large parts of the country.

In a televised address, al-Maliki stated, “Any disruption to Syria’s stability and unity will impact the entire region. In the past, we defended Syria for this reason, as it is a pivotal and central state. Its fall would mean the violation of the entire region.”

He added, “Defending Syria is a defense of neighboring countries, the entire region, and Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, and other nations. Everyone is called upon to take a genuine and supportive stance to confront this major challenge.”

Last week, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group classified as a terrorist organization by the United States, has initiated a military campaign in collaboration with the National Liberation Front, Jaysh al-Izza, and other factions supported by Turkiye. The operation, dubbed "Deterrence of Aggression" targets Iranian forces and Syrian government troops across multiple locations in northwestern Syria.