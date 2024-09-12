SLC leader Nouri al-Maliki calls for political unity to prevent national crises

Shafaq News/ Former Iraqi Prime Minister and leader of the State of Law Coalition (SLC) Nouri al-Maliki, emphasized the importance of political cooperation to prevent any potential collapse in Iraq during a speech on Thursday.

Al-Maliki noted that the concerted efforts of political forces and institutions are crucial for the stability of the country, stating, "The collaboration of all authorities contributes to Iraq’s stability and the strengthening of democracy and peaceful power transitions."

He further explained that while governments worldwide face crises, Iraq’s government cannot tackle major challenges alone. “The government, political forces, and all authorities must share responsibility in addressing large-scale crises,” he said, calling for increased cooperation between the judiciary, legislature, and executive branches.

Al-Maliki stressed the critical role of political parties and national forces in managing the political process. He warned that if political forces fail to maintain constitutional consensus, they risk disrupting Iraq's political stability.