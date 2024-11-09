SLC leader Nouri al-Maliki calls for urgent action to shield Iraq from regional turmoil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), called for the protection of Iraq's internal stability from the impacts of regional developments, warning that these could jeopardize the nation's security and political stability.

In a televised address, al-Maliki stated that "Iraq is facing significant challenges, as the region undergoes rapid developments," stressing that "Iraq is not a marginal state but a central player in regional politics, and it must not be sidelined by external forces in the ongoing conflict and challenges." He emphasized that Iraq must protect its internal situation from these regional shifts, ensuring that they do not negatively affect the country's security and political stability.

Al-Maliki stressed the importance of maintaining control over national security while also contributing to regional stability. "What threatens our security is undoubtedly terrorism and those behind these criminal groups," he said, adding that political instability and attempts to disrupt the political process represent another significant threat to the country's foundation and stability.

He urged the government and political forces to take their roles seriously to ensure that Iraq maintains a strong and mature national position. "The government must be prepared to confront security challenges by focusing on the military forces, both internal and defense," he said.

Al-Maliki also highlighted the importance of intensifying security operations to target terrorist cells and sleeper networks, preventing any efforts to destabilize the political process. He cautioned against "the activities of the Baath Party's cells," which he described as "tools of Iraq’s enemies, engaging in sabotage and disruption." He called on the government and security forces to track down Baathist cells and urged the Iraqi public to remain vigilant about their movements.