Al-Maliki warns of threats to Iraq’s stability

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Head of the State of Law Coalition (SLC) Nouri al-Maliki warned of attempts to destabilize Iraq’s political process, cautioning that any outbreak of “sedition” would have dire consequences.

Speaking at the founding conference of Karbala's tribal leaders and sheikhs, al-Maliki accused remnants of ISIS and the dissolved Ba'ath Party of being “tools of sedition” that endanger Iraq’s post-dictatorship progress. He called for vigilance against these groups, warning of their destabilizing influence.

He further claimed that unnamed factions “are pressuring authorities to abolish the Accountability and Justice Commission and release convicted terrorists,” vowing that his coalition would not allow it.

Al-Maliki also warned against efforts to replicate the Syrian conflict in Iraq, asserting that “despite security gaps, Iraq remains stable and democratic.” He accused “sectarians and Ba'athists” of operating covertly, exploiting weaknesses in security oversight.

"As long as we are here and armed, they will regret it," he declared.