SLC leader highlights security readiness, blames west and neighbors for Syria unrest

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the leader of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), Nouri al-Maliki, stated that that Iraq’s security forces are capable of countering challenges posed by the remnants of ISIS and the Baath Party amid escalating regional instability.

Al-Maliki also accused Turkiye of playing a role in the downfall of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, describing the Syrian crisis as an unexpected collapse that had broader regional implications. He pointed out that the crisis aimed to stir unrest within Iraq, adding that internal factors in the country also need reconsideration.

Al Maliki affirmed, “Iraq is a democratic country with peaceful power transitions, and that there are agreements in place with the Coordination Framework and the State Administration Coalition,” adding that Iraq was founded on the constitution and that the country’s path must remain in line with the constitution and legal frameworks.

The SLC leader also highlighted that the "Zionist project" seeks to divide the countries surrounding the Israeli occupation, noting that the Iraqi people are aware that they will bear the cost of any crisis or conflict in the region.

He further stated, "With the Popular Mobilization Forces and the fatwa of the religious authority, we managed to defeat the dangerous ISIS project," stressing that cooperation among the country’s security forces, including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), army, police, and counter-terrorism units, ensures Iraq is prepared to tackle any emerging dangers.

The story will be updated with further details.