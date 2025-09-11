Iraq’s Al-Maliki, US Envoy discuss security and political issues

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition (allied with Iran), met on Thursday with Joshua Harris, the chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Iraq, to discuss political and security issues inside the country and abroad.

The meeting was held at al-Maliki’s office in Baghdad, marking the start of Harris’s diplomatic mission in Iraq.

According to a statement from al-Maliki’s office, the two sides explored ways to bolster bilateral relations and advance cooperation that serves the interests of both nations. They also reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring regional stability.

Al-Maliki underscored Iraq’s readiness to build cooperative, partnership-based ties with all countries, including the United States, based on “mutual respect and shared interests.”

He emphasized the need to hold legislative elections, describing them as essential to “placing the political process on the right track and fulfilling the demands of the Iraqi people.”

For his part, Harris voiced hope for strengthening cooperation between Baghdad and Washington in a way that “supports security and stability in Iraq and the wider region.”