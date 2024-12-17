Al-Maliki criticizes Israel’s attacks on Syria, warns of terrorism threat

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head of Iraqi State of Law Coalition (SLC), Nouri Al-Maliki, warned of the security repercussions stemming from the situation in Syria, emphasizing the need for coordination among neighboring countries to prevent regional instability.

According to a statement, Al-Maliki met with Turkey’s Ambassador to Iraq, Anil Bora Inan, where he condemned Israel’s attacks on Syrian territory and criticized the international community’s silence.

Stressing the importance of forming an inclusive government in Syria that reflects the will of all its people., the head of the STC warned that terrorist groups could exploit the current turmoil, posing a threat to Iraq and neighboring countries.

He further urged Turkiye to assume significant responsibility in safeguarding Syria’s security, sovereignty, and unity.

For his part, Ambassador Inan expressed Turkiye’s hope that Syria would establish a government that meets the aspirations of its people. He underscored Iraq’s pivotal role in the region and the importance of close coordination with Baghdad to address ongoing developments.