Iraq, Syria call for unified stance at Riyadh Summit to halt regional war

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Syrian President Bashar Assad stressed the importance of reaching decisive resolutions during the Riyadh summit to halt the ongoing regional conflict.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, convened to address the recent aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

According to his media office, “the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields to serve the mutual interests and benefits of both nations.”

Both sides underscored the necessity to “coordinate positions and adopt decisive resolutions during the summit to halt the ongoing Zionist aggression on Gaza and Lebanon,” urging major powers and international organizations to “assuming responsibility for the violations committed by occupation forces against civilians in the occupied territories and Lebanon.”

Earlier today, al-Sudani arrived in Riyadh to attend the joint summit of Arab and Muslim leaders.

The summit follows Israel’s large-scale military operations in Gaza that began on October 7, 2023, killing over 44,300 Palestinians and injuring about 102,000 others.

In Lebanon, Israeli raids also killed, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, 3,189 people, including women and children, and injured 14,078 others.