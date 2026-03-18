Qatar expels Iranian military, security attachés over alleged violations

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar delivered an official memorandum to the Iranian embassy in Doha declaring the military attache, the security attache, and staff of both offices persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 24 hours, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

The move was conveyed during a meeting between Ibrahim Youssef Fakhro, Director of Protocol at the Qatari Foreign Ministry, and Iran’s ambassador to Qatar, Ali Saleh Abadi.

In a statement, the ministry said the decision was taken in response to what it described as repeated Iranian actions targeting Qatar and violating its sovereignty and security, adding that actions constituted a “flagrant breach” of international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, and the principles of good neighborly relations.

The ministry warned that continued actions by Iran would be met with further measures by Qatar to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and national interests, confirming, “Qatar reserves the right to take all necessary steps in accordance with international law to protect its sovereignty and security.”