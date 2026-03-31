Qatar urges de-escalation, warns against targeting vital facilities

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar on Tuesday renewed its call for regional de-escalation, warning against attacks on vital infrastructure.

Speaking at a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said Doha is coordinating with international partners regarding developments in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing “Qatar’s commitment to energy security and stable supply chains.”

Al-Ansari expressed support for Pakistan’s mediation efforts, saying Doha hopes they will “bring peace to the region.” He added that “the closer we get to the negotiating table, the more it serves the region,” noting that continued escalation “will not benefit anyone and will lead to further losses.”

The spokesperson stated that Gulf leaders remain in constant contact to coordinate responses in a way that serves regional stability.

Regarding developments in Lebanon, Al-Ansari confirmed ongoing coordination to reduce tensions, describing Israeli incursions and discussions of establishing a buffer zone in southern Lebanon as violations of international law.