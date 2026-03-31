Poland declines US call to transfer Patriot interceptors

Shafaq News- Warsaw

Poland on Tuesday rejected a US request to redeploy a Patriot air defense battery and transfer advanced interceptors to the Middle East, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz explained that the systems “serve to protect Polish skies and NATO’s eastern flank” and would not be moved.

The United States had informally asked Warsaw to consider sending one of its two Patriot batteries and PAC-3 MSE interceptors, Polish outlets reported. The interceptor is the most capable Patriot missile for countering ballistic threats, making it critical in a conflict where Iran has used missiles alongside drone attacks.

More than 1,800 Patriot interceptors were fired in the first 16 days of the conflict, including at least 1,285 PAC-3 rounds by Gulf states, according to international media, while manufacturer Lockheed Martin produced about 600 PAC-3 MSE interceptors in 2025, meaning replenishing stocks used in the opening phase could take years.