Iranian missiles destroy more than 5,500 homes in Israel

Shafaq News- Middle East

More than 5,500 homes in Israel have been destroyed by Iranian missile strikes, according to figures reported on Tuesday by Israel’s public broadcaster, leaving thousands of residents displaced ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The broadcaster said many of those affected have been left without shelter, as emergency authorities work to respond to the scale of the damage.

Israel’s Home Front Command is preparing for the possibility of intensified missile fire from Iran and Lebanon during the holiday period, including Passover night, the broadcaster revealed.

The Israeli military assessed that the recent decline in the scale of missile launches from Iran may be due to limitations in Tehran’s ability to carry out large barrages, adding that missile fire over the past two days, which primarily targeted southern Israel, may have followed strikes on the cities of Dimona and Arad.