Qassem Basir: Iran showcases new ballistic missile with US defense bypass

Shafaq News/ Iran unveiled a new solid-fueled ballistic missile, claiming it can evade US defense systems and deliver high-precision strikes across the region, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh introduced the Qassem Basir missile, describing it as a key addition to Iran’s strategic arsenal. He highlighted its resistance to electronic jamming and its ability to bypass US systems like THAAD and Patriot, pointing out that the missile features improved guidance, a radar-evading carbon-fiber body, and a range exceeding 1,200 kilometers.

“If war is imposed on us, we will respond with might,” Nasirzadeh warned, adding that while Iran seeks no conflict with neighboring countries, it would attack American bases on their soil.

Notably, Iran’s military buildup is driven by longstanding geopolitical rivalries, particularly with Israel, as well as economic and strategic pressures exacerbated by international sanctions. These constraints have pushed Tehran to develop defense technologies, with its missile program serving as a cornerstone of its deterrence strategy.

The country’s support for proxy groups—including Hezbollah and the Houthis—further shapes its military posture, frequently bringing it into indirect conflict with regional adversaries.

According to the Global Firepower Index, Iran ranks 14th in global military strength among 145 countries, boasting approximately 610,000 active personnel. Its air force operates 551 aircraft, while its ground forces include 1,996 tanks and over 65,000 armored vehicles. Iran’s navy fields 37 ships, including seven submarines.