Source: Iraqi PM al-Sudani to attend Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Monday

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, November 11, to participate in the Arab-Islamic Summit, a well-informed political source reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News, “The Iraqi delegation, headed by al-Sudani and including Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, will attend the extraordinary joint summit in Riyadh, where al-Sudani will give a speech during the meeting.”

“Any developments afterward could include side meetings with the leaders of the participating countries,” he added.

Earlier today, Hussein arrived in the Saudi capital to participate in the extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Arab-Islamic Summit. The FM began his visit by meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Mustafa, where their discussion focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iraq and Palestine.

Arab and Islamic leaders have begun arriving in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's summit. In late October, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the summit following the first meeting of an international coalition formed to support the two-state solution for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The summit aims to "discuss ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian and Lebanese territories and regional developments," according to the Saudi Press Agency. It follows the joint Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on November 11, 2023, initiated by the Arab League (Cairo) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (Jeddah).