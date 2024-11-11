Arab-Islamic Summit draft resolution: International support for Palestine, calls to isolate Israel

Shafaq News/ The Arab-Islamic summit, held in Riyadh on Monday, concluded with a strong and unified stance on the escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

Through its draft resolution, the summit called for urgent international intervention to address the mounting humanitarian crisis, particularly in Gaza, Lebanon, and other affected regions.

The summit follows Israel’s large-scale military operations in Gaza that began on October 7, 2023, killing over 44,300 Palestinians and injuring about 102,000 others.

In Lebanon, Israeli raids also killed, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, 3,189 people, including women and children, and injured 14,078 others.

Calls for Accountability

The statement highlighted the growing scope of hostilities, with the conflict in Gaza now extending into Lebanon and violating the sovereignty of Iraq, Syria, and Iran. This escalation has occurred amid a glaring absence of decisive international action and the failure of global institutions to enforce meaningful measures.

The summit’s participants strongly condemned the “atrocities committed by Israeli forces in Gaza,” referring to them as acts of genocide. These acts include mass graves, instances of torture, extrajudicial executions, forced disappearances, looting, and ethnic cleansing—particularly in northern Gaza in recent weeks. The draft resolution called on the UN Security Council to establish an independent, credible international investigation into these crimes, emphasizing the need to preserve evidence and hold perpetrators accountable to prevent impunity.

Condemnation of Israeli Aggression in Lebanon

In addition to condemning Israel's actions in Gaza, the draft resolution also addressed the ongoing aggression against Lebanon. It condemned Israel's violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling for “an immediate ceasefire and full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006).”

Targeting of UNIFIL and Civilian Infrastructure

The draft resolution expressed strong condemnation of the systematic targeting of civilians, the destruction of residential areas, forced displacement, and the recent attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

In light of these actions, the resolution underscored the importance of supporting Lebanon's constitutional institutions to assert full sovereignty across its territory. It also emphasized the need to support the Lebanese Armed Forces as the key guarantor of national unity and stability, with an urgent call for the election of a new president to strengthen Lebanon’s political stability.

Opposition to Collective Punishment

The draft resolution also addressed Israel's policy of collective punishment, particularly the use of “blockade and starvation as weapons against civilians in Gaza.”

It urged the international community to take immediate and practical steps to end the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing conflict. The resolution called for Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza and the opening of all crossings between Israel and Gaza to alleviate civilian suffering.

Freezing Israel’s UN Membership

A significant point of discussion was the call to suspend Israel’s participation in the United Nations. The draft resolution urged the UN Security Council to “hold Israel accountable for its actions” and called on all nations to “stop exporting or transferring weapons to Israel as part of efforts to enforce international law and safeguard regional stability.”

Upholding International Law

The draft resolution also called on the international community to compel Israel to respect international law.

It condemned the double standards in enforcing international law, humanitarian law, and the UN Charter, warning that “such inconsistency undermines the credibility of nations that shield Israel from accountability.” It also highlighted the “erosion of trust in multilateral action and the selective application of human values,” further weakening global governance frameworks.

International Support for Palestine

The draft resolution underscored the need to garner international support for Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations. It lauded the efforts of Algeria, a member of the Security Council and other relevant organizations, in advancing Palestine’s membership bid, while also recognizing Algeria’s continued advocacy for Palestinian unity.

The resolution also called for comprehensive political, diplomatic, and international support for the Palestinian people and the State of Palestine. It stressed the importance of Palestinian national unity, effective governance of all occupied Palestinian territories—including Gaza—and the unification of Gaza with the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Furthermore, the draft emphasized the necessity of providing economic support to Palestine, including humanitarian relief, economic recovery, and Gaza's reconstruction, along with continued financial backing for Palestine’s budget.

Additionally, the draft resolution demanded that Israel immediately and fully release Palestinian tax revenues that have been withheld. It called on the international community to apply pressure on Israel to comply with this demand.

Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee’s Expanded Mandate

The resolution also addressed the continued work of the joint Arab-Islamic ministerial committee, led by Saudi Arabia, established following the first Arab-Islamic Summit on November 11, 2023. The committee’s mandate was expanded to include efforts aimed at halting aggression against Lebanon.

Safeguarding Maritime Navigation

Finally, the draft resolution stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime navigation under international law. It welcomed the signing of a tripartite mechanism in Riyadh by the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union to support the Palestinian cause. The resolution also commended the African Union for its unwavering support for Palestine.