Saudi Arabia calls for emergency Arab-Islamic summit amid escalating Israeli aggression

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia called for an urgent Arab-Islamic summit next month to discuss the ongoing Israeli military operations in Palestinian and Lebanese territories.

According to Saudi newspaper Al Riyadh, "In light of Saudi Arabia’s monitoring of current developments in the region and the continuing unjust Israeli aggression on the occupied Palestinian territories, which has now expanded to include the Republic of Lebanon in an attempt to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity, with the grave consequences of this aggression on regional security and stability, the Kingdom reaffirms its condemnation and denouncement of the ongoing crimes and violations against the Palestinian people by the Israeli occupation authorities, and the assaults and violations against the Lebanese Republic.”

"Based on the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz regarding coordination with Arab and Islamic leaders, the Kingdom calls for a joint Arab-Islamic follow-up summit in the Kingdom on November 11, 2024, to address the continued Israeli aggression on Palestinian territories and the Republic of Lebanon, and to discuss the current developments in the region."