Iraqi PM reaffirms Iraq’s stance against regional conflict expansion

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq’s steadfast commitment to supporting efforts aimed at preventing an escalation of regional conflict.

Al-Sudani’s media office stated that “the PM met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, hosted by Saudi Arabia to address the ongoing Zionist aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.”

“The two leaders discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, which have recently seen growth in various fields. They also reviewed the latest developments, the worsening humanitarian situation in the Palestinian occupied territories and southern Lebanon, and emphasized the need for coordinated positions and joint efforts to halt the war and provide relief to the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples,” as per the statement.

Al-Sudani expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host the summit, a meeting Iraq had previously called for.

Furthermore, The Prime Minister reaffirmed Iraq’s “consistent and principled stance in supporting efforts to prevent the expansion of conflict in the region,” emphasizing the responsibility of major powers and international and UN organizations to take “full legal and moral responsibility to stop the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, provide international relief for the affected, and counter the destructive actions of the Zionist forces,” according to the media office.

Earlier today, al-Sudani arrived in Riyadh to attend the joint summit of Arab and Muslim leaders, where he met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Both sides underscored the necessity to “coordinate positions and adopt decisive resolutions during the summit to halt the ongoing Zionist aggression on Gaza and Lebanon,” urging major powers and international organizations to “assume responsibility for the violations committed by occupation forces against civilians in the occupied territories and Lebanon.”

The summit follows Israel’s large-scale military operations in Gaza that began on October 7, 2023, killing over 44,300 Palestinians and injuring about 102,000 others.

In Lebanon, Israeli raids also killed, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, 3,189 people, including women and children, and injured 14,078 others.