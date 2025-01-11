Lebanese President to make Saudi Arabia his first foreign visit

Shafaq News / Newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced, on Saturday, that his inaugural foreign visit will be to Saudi Arabia.

The Lebanese presidency confirmed that President Aoun received a congratulatory call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who extended an official invitation for the visit.

Expressing his gratitude, Aoun stated that Saudi Arabia "will be his first destination in foreign visits, in recognition of the Kingdom's historic role in supporting Lebanon, standing in solidarity with it, and reaffirming Lebanon's deep Arab roots as the foundation of its regional relationships."

The statement from the Lebanese presidency noted that the conversation touched upon the latest developments and explored avenues to strengthen the historic and unique ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Joseph Aoun, the former commander of the Lebanese Army, was elected President of the Lebanese Republic on Thursday, ending a two-year presidential vacancy amidst Lebanon’s ongoing political and economic crises.