Lebanon's Interior Minister Condemns Saudi Citizen's Kidnapping in Beirut

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced on Monday that he has been following up with the Internal Security Forces on the case of the kidnapping of a Saudi citizen in Beirut since yesterday.

Mawlawi tweeted, "What happened affects Lebanon's relationship with its brothers, and the perpetrators will face severe punishment," emphasizing that the country's authorities are always working "relentlessly and firmly" to secure the release of any citizen subjected to harm on Lebanese soil.

The Interior Minister clarified that he is in "constant communication, down to the smallest details," with the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari.

According to Lebanese media sources, the Saudi citizen was kidnapped on the airport road after midnight last Saturday.