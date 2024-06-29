Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia has called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, amid rising tensions in the region.

In a report by Al-Arabiya, the Saudi government reiterated its previous advisory, urging all Saudi nationals to adhere to the travel ban to Lebanon.

Similarly, Germany has also requested its citizens to leave Lebanon without delay, while the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its nationals to depart the country.

This comes amid escalating regional tensions and growing fears that Israel may launch a war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, following the Israeli war in Gaza and the killing of over 38,271 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Almost daily exchanges of fire have occurred along Lebanon’s frontier since fighters from Hamas launched an assault against Israel on October 7, sparking a war in Gaza.

The situation in the south of Lebanon worsened this month after an Israeli airstrike killed a senior Hezbollah military commander.

Hezbollah, in retaliation, fired hundreds of rockets and explosive drones on Israeli sites.

Israeli officials have threatened a military offensive in Lebanon if there is no negotiated end to push Hezbollah away from the border.