Saudi FM urges Israeli pullout from Lebanon, global recognition of Palestine

Shafaq News – New York

Israel must withdraw from all Lebanese territory, the war in Gaza must stop, and Palestine must be recognized as a state, Saudi Arabia told world leaders at the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Riyadh backs Lebanon’s government in enforcing the Taif Accord — the Saudi-brokered deal that ended Lebanon’s civil war and required armed groups to disarm — and consolidating arms under state control. He welcomed the New York Declaration on Palestine — a recent UN resolution reaffirming the two-state solution and spurring new recognitions of Palestinian — and the growing roster of countries recognizing statehood, urging others to follow suit.

He condemned ongoing Israeli strikes in the region, including what he called a blatant assault on Qatar, warning that unchecked aggression risks destabilizing the Middle East and beyond.

The Saudi envoy also said diplomacy is the only path to resolving the Iranian nuclear standoff, while commending Syria for steps aimed at consolidating internal stability.