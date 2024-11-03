Saudi King invites Iraqi PM to Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received an official invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to participate in an Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, aimed at addressing the situations in Gaza and Lebanon in the thick of ongoing Israeli military operations.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, “The invitation was delivered to Al-Sudani today by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari.”

The meeting included discussions on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for development across various sectors, including political and economic areas. Emphasizing the importance of coordinating positions and addressing current challenges to promote mutual benefits and serve the interests of both nations.