Major talks on Syria kick off in Riyadh

Shafaq News/ The major meeting on Syria began in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Sunday, with Iraq and several Arab and European countries in attendance.

The discussions, building on the meeting about a post-Al-Assad Syria, held in Aqaba, Jordan, on December 14th, 2024, aim to support Syria by backing a Syrian-led transitional process that includes all political and social forces. The talks also emphasize solidarity with Syria in preserving its unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.

Notably, these talks are the largest since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, with representatives from the new Syrian administration and around 17 countries, including those from the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria, and UN and EU committees.