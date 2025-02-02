Saudi Crown Prince, Syria’s Al-Sharaa meet in Riyadh

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Syria’s Interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Riyadh to discuss a range of key issues.

According to Saudi media, the talks are expected to focus on Syria’s political and security stability, prospects for economic cooperation, and efforts to lift international sanctions imposed on Damascus.

Al-Sharaa’s visit to Saudi Arabia marks his first foreign trip since assuming power in Damascus following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. The Syrian Presidency confirmed the visit by releasing a photo of Al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani aboard their flight to Riyadh.

The meeting follows last week’s discussions in Damascus between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Al-Sharaa, where Riyadh signaled support for Syria’s transition and potential economic cooperation.

Saudi Arabia is the second Gulf nation to engage directly with Syria’s new leadership. Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani became the first head of state to visit Damascus since Assad’s ouster, holding talks with Al-Sharaa on Thursday.

Notably, Al-Sharaa, who was appointed interim president after Bashar al-Assad was ousted last month, has been tasked with overseeing a transitional legislature. His administration has pledged to stabilize the country and rebuild diplomatic ties after years of isolation.

Saudi Arabia has been a key player in regional efforts to address Syria’s humanitarian crisis and has expressed interest in future economic cooperation.

In a recent television interview, al-Sharaa highlighted the Kingdom’s potential role in Syria’s reconstruction, calling it “a major investment opportunity for all neighboring countries.”

Al-Sharaa also shared a personal connection to Saudi Arabia, revealing that he was born there while his father was working in the country and spent the early years of his life in the Kingdom.