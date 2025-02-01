Syria’s Al-Sharaa to visit Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince

Shafaq News/ Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, will visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking his first official foreign trip since taking power.

The visit follows last week’s meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and al-Sharaa in Damascus, where Riyadh signaled its willingness to support Syria’s new leadership in efforts to lift international sanctions.

Al-Sharaa, who was appointed interim president after Bashar al-Assad was ousted last month, has been tasked with overseeing a transitional legislature. His administration has pledged to stabilize the country and rebuild diplomatic ties after years of isolation.

Saudi Arabia has been a key player in regional efforts to address Syria’s humanitarian crisis and has expressed interest in future economic cooperation.

In a recent television interview, al-Sharaa highlighted the Kingdom’s potential role in Syria’s reconstruction, calling it “a major investment opportunity for all neighboring countries.”

Al-Sharaa also shared a personal connection to Saudi Arabia, revealing that he was born there while his father was working in the country and spent the early years of his life in the Kingdom.