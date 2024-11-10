Iraqi FM arrives in Riyadh for Arab-Islamic Summit, meets Palestinian counterpart

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived, on Saturday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to participate in the extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Arab-Islamic Summit.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Minister Hussein commenced his visit by meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Mustafa. “Their discussion focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iraq and Palestine.”

The statement highlighted that “the two leaders also discussed key regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly recent developments and tensions in the Middle East. They exchanged views on the potential impact of the incoming US administration under President-elect Donald Trump on the political landscape in the region.”

Minister Hussein reiterated Iraq’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing Iraq’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and their pursuit of legitimate rights, both at the government and popular levels.