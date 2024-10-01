Nouri al-Maliki: We are in an open battle against Israel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Nouri al-Maliki, Secretary-General of Iraq's Islamic Dawa Party, declared, "We are in an open battle against the [Israeli] entity, and we must be prepared for anything."

During a memorial speech for the party, al-Maliki emphasized that "the struggle against the Zionist enemy is not exclusive to Hezbollah; it is the struggle of the entire nation." He added that "the enemy commits crimes to compensate for the humiliation it suffered at the hands of the resistance."

Al-Maliki criticized those celebrating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination, calling them a "germ within the nation's body." He also condemned the Arab world's inaction, stating that it has "emboldened Israel to commit massacres and atrocities."

He asserted that "the Israeli entity is living in fear, and the Arab media strengthens and supports it." Al-Maliki declared, "We will enter Jerusalem and pray there; this is a divine promise that will inevitably be fulfilled."

Praising Hamas and the Lebanese resistance, he remarked, "They have exposed the weakness of the Zionist enemy and have defeated it multiple times." He also condemned the silence of the United Nations and the Security Council regarding Israel's actions.

Speaking about the situations in Lebanon and Palestine, al-Maliki said that Israel "acts according to the law of the jungle" and expressed his belief that Hezbollah would recover from Nasrallah’s absence, becoming stronger than before.

Al-Maliki reaffirmed his stance against normalization with Israel, stating that "those who pursue normalization have only themselves to blame."