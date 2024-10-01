Al-Maliki calls for resistance against Israel, condemns Arab inaction

Shafaq News/ Nouri al-Maliki, Secretary-General of Iraq's Islamic Dawa Party, said on Tuesday that the region faces an "open battle" against Israel and urged the Arab world to prepare for any breakout.

Speaking at a memorial event for his party, al-Maliki stated that the conflict with Israel "is not exclusive to Hezbollah but is the struggle of the entire nation." He added that Israel is committing crimes to reflect the "humiliation it has suffered at the hands of the resistance."

Al-Maliki criticized those celebrating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination as "a disease within the body of the nation" and condemned what he called the "cowardly stance of Arab nations," accusing them of emboldening Israel to commit atrocities.

"The Israeli entity is living in fear, yet the Arab media strengthens and supports it," Maliki said, reaffirming his belief that "we will enter Jerusalem and pray there. This is a divine promise that must be fulfilled."

He praised Hamas and the Lebanese resistance for exposing Israel's weakness and said that the United Nations and the Security Council remain silent in the face of Israeli "massacres."

Referring to the situation in Lebanon and Palestine, al-Maliki accused Israel of acting with "the law of the jungle" in both regions. He expressed confidence that Hezbollah would overcome the void left by Nasrallah’s death, returning "stronger than before."

Al-Maliki also reiterated his rejection of any moves toward normalization with Israel, warning that "those who support normalization have only themselves to blame."