Drones attack Umm Qasr Naval Base in Iraq’s Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

Two drones struck Iraq’s Umm Qasr naval base in Basra province, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The unmanned aircraft targeted the facility’s radar system, though details about the extent of damage or casualties remain unclear.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have faced a wave of drone and rocket attacks linked to Iran-aligned armed factions. Earlier today, three strikes struck a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site in Kirkuk province.