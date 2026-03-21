Drones target Komala headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Three drones struck the Iranian Kurdish Komala Party headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Authorities have yet to release official details on the attack or the extent of the losses. Preliminary investigations, however, suggested that no casualties occurred, while the center sustained significant damage.

The Komala Party, an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, is based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.