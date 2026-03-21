IRI’s Awliyaa al-Dam rejects attack on Iraqi intelligence headquarters in Baghdad

IRI’s Awliyaa al-Dam rejects attack on Iraqi intelligence headquarters in Baghdad
2026-03-21T17:49:44+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saraya Awliyaa al-Dam, an Iraqi armed faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), on Saturday urged Iraq’s Security Media Cell to avoid “hasty” statements until the facts are clear, after a drone strike targeted the headquarters of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) in Baghdad, killing an officer.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Abu Mahdi al-Jaafari, the military spokesperson for Awliyaa al-Dam Brigades, clarified that the IRI does not target diplomatic missions or Iraqi institutions, noting that its operations are directed solely at US targets.

Al-Jaafari also called on political forces to “invest in the resistance’s victories” to end what he described as US dominance over Iraqi decision-making, asserting that Washington is now in a weak position.

Earlier, Saad Mann, head of the Security Media Cell, reported that a drone struck the Iraqi intelligence headquarters in the al-Mansour district of Baghdad at 10:15 a.m.

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service later confirmed that one of its officers was killed in the attack, describing it as a “terrorist act” carried out by outlaw groups. The service further described the strike as a “desperate attempt” to prevent it from fulfilling its professional duties, pledging to continue its mission while pursuing those responsible through legal channels.

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