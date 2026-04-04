Over 10 drone attacks struck Al-Sulaymaniyah in 48 hours

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A wave of 13 drone attacks hit multiple locations in al-Sulaymaniyah province over the past 48 hours, the Kurdistan Region Security Agency said on Saturday, reporting no casualties.

Most of the strikes concentrated on Koya city, particularly its refugee camp, with eight attacks recorded on Friday within a short time window between the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight and into Saturday, two drones targeted the headquarters of Unit 70 forces in the early morning hours, followed by two additional strikes on Koya in the evening. Another drone hit an area near al-Sulaymaniyah city later that night.

No details were provided about material damage.

Since February 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, Kurdistan has faced a wave of incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga-affiliated positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure. The US-based Community Peacemaker Teams documented 474 cases, including 179 attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and 295 to Iran-aligned groups, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 93 injuries.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began