Syria, Iraq to restore pre-war trade levels by 2027

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria and Iraq are seeking to double bilateral trade within the next two years, with expectations that commercial exchange could surpass pre-war levels before the end of 2027, a senior Syrian economic adviser at Syria’s Ministry of Economy told Shafaq News on Friday.

Osama Al-Qadi explained that the move reflects growing interest from both countries in reviving trade ties after years of decline. Trade exchange between the two neighbors reached around $2.2 billion in 2010 before falling sharply in recent years to nearly $62 million.

He also described the Iraqi market as an attractive opportunity for Syrian manufacturers, adding that “Iraq’s economy is estimated at around $250 billion and shares a 605-kilometer land border with Syria.”

Iraq’s main crossings with Syria —including Al-Yarubiyah-Rabia, Al-Bukamal, and Al-Qaim, alongside routes through the Jazira and Euphrates regions— represent a vital artery for trade exchange and access to a major consumer market requiring a wide range of goods, including food, agricultural products, medicines, textiles, household electrical appliances, and transport and logistics services, he noted.

According to Al-Qadi, Syrian products remain competitive in Iraq due to their acceptable quality and geographic proximity, which lowers transportation costs and gives Syrian manufacturers a strong understanding of Iraqi consumer preferences. He stressed the need to comply with Syrian quality and standards regulations to preserve the reputation of local products in the Iraqi market, while also calling for easier payment and money transfer procedures, as well as simplified customs and truck transit measures in coordination with the Iraqi government.

He also pointed to the importance of organizing industrial exhibitions in major Iraqi cities, including Baghdad, Mosul, and Erbil, to promote Syrian products and encourage joint investment opportunities.

Iraq remains one of Syria’s main trading partners alongside Turkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon, with Syrian exports to Iraq rising from about $58 million in 2024 to nearly $62 million in 2025, according to figures from Iraq’s Finance Ministry.