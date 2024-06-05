Al-Sudani and Syrian President discuss security and economic cooperation











Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed bilateral relations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a phone call. According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, the call covered a range of issues, including security coordination between Iraq and Syria in combating terrorist remnants and other security challenges. The two leaders also explored avenues to "enhance cooperation in various fields, particularly economic sectors." The discussion also addressed regional developments, notably the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Al-Sudani and al-Assad stressed the need for a "unified Arab, Islamic, and international stance to address the continuous Israeli aggression and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people."