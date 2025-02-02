Iraqi and Kurdish Prime Ministers welcome passage of Budget Law Amendment

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his Kurdish counterpart Masrour Barzani welcomed the passage of the amendment to the financial budget law.

On Sunday, the Iraqi Parliament voted on the first amendment to the federal budget law for the years 2023-2025 (Law No. 13 of 2023).

Iraqi Government spokesperson Basim Al-Awadi said in a statement that Al-Sudani expressed his appreciation for the "constructive and responsible step" taken by the Iraqi Parliament in approving the amendment in accordance with the amendment presented by the Cabinet.

“The approval of the amendment, as endorsed by the Council of Ministers, reaffirms the prevailing political stability and the spirit of understanding that characterize this period. It also reflects the high level of cooperation between the government and the Council of Representatives, ensuring the continuation of development, reconstruction, and reform efforts, which have commenced and will not cease.”

Al-Sudani also urged the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Ministry of Oil to immediately implement the amendment to ensure optimal use of natural resources, particularly oil, and contribute to stability and the realization of programs that meet the needs of the Iraqi people.

In a separate statement, Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his welcome for the passage of the budget law amendment, praising those who contributed to its success. Barzani also thanked the KRG negotiation team for their efforts to establish a mechanism for addressing the salary issue.

“I hope that this positive step in amending the budget law will be the beginning of resolving all other disputes and the federal government's commitment to provide financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region,” He said.

Notably, the Iraqi Parliament passed the first amendment despite a boycott by around 50 lawmakers representing central and southern provinces, and legal disputes over the session’s legitimacy.

The session, chaired by First Deputy Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, was attended by 176 MPs, though opposition lawmakers argue that “quorum was not met,” casting doubts on the vote’s constitutionality.