Barzani: "I have a good understanding with the federal Prime Minister"

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Region unveiled his government's efforts to "sustain" the investment wheel in the region and facilitate procedures for both local and foreign investors, with positive ramifications "on Iraq as a whole."

Notably, he highlighted the "good understanding" between himself and the current Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, affirming that their collaborative work would enable Iraq to join the ranks of advanced nations worldwide.

Addressing the audience during the inauguration ceremony of the Kurdistan Investment Site and Platform, Barzani stated, "The ninth ministerial formation is diligently working to overcome the legal and bureaucratic obstacles hindering the investment process," emphasizing that "the progress and prosperity of the region will have a positive impact on the entirety of Iraq."

Furthermore, Barzani added, "This platform aims to focus on the continuation of the investment wheel and facilitate local and foreign investors by promptly and seamlessly providing necessary information about the Kurdistan Region and available investment opportunities."

"Now is the time to move forward towards a brighter future by implementing well-structured plans and programs," the Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister elaborated. "Based on this, we are wholeheartedly working to enhance the confidence of both local and foreign investors in the Kurdistan Region market," he continued, acknowledging his government's considerable efforts in overcoming legal and bureaucratic hurdles obstructing the investment process. "We have made significant progress, but we are aware that more needs to be accomplished to facilitate the work of investors."

Barzani highlighted, "The Kurdistan Region is a secure and stable area, enjoying a geographical nature that makes it favorable for investments in the fields of agriculture, tourism, and industry. We have adopted an economic diversification policy, driving us to support diverse investments through all possible means, as we possess vast resources in this country."

Regarding the region as a whole, Barzani asserted, "We are in favor of the development of the entire area, especially Iraq, and we believe that the progress and prosperity of the Kurdistan Region will have a positive impact on Iraq as a whole. We strive to make the Kurdistan Region a gateway and launching pad for various companies, enabling them to move from here to other regions of Iraq."

Furthermore, Masrour Barzani expressed, "The Kurdistan Investment Board has announced over 1,000 available investment opportunities in various sectors. Currently, we, in the Kurdistan Regional Government, embrace a clear vision of what we seek to achieve for the development of our region, which benefits both investors and our citizens, in order to create more job opportunities and revitalize the Kurdistan economy."

Additionally, he stated his determination to "hold close meetings with local and foreign investors more than ever before, in order to clarify our perspectives on their observations and proposals," expressing his anticipation for "intensifying our investors' participation in various fields day by day, working together, side by side, to make Kurdistan more prosperous, vibrant, and powerful."

Barzani affirmed that "the wealth and revenues of Iraq have not been properly utilized in previous years, especially concerning the portion related to the Kurdistan Region, which has resulted in injustices towards our citizens. At present, we witness a new opportunity through which we hope the Iraqi budget law will be implemented fairly and free from political interventions."

Regarding the relationship with Baghdad, Barzani remarked, "I have a good understanding with the federal Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and I believe that through supporting all parties, we should tackle political and economic obstacles. With joint efforts, we can position Iraq among the advanced nations globally, as Iraq is rich in diverse resources and only requires good management."