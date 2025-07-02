KRG demands end to ‘Policy of Depriving’ employees of salaries

Shafaq News – Erbil/Baghdad

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) urged Baghdad, on Wednesday, to stop what it called a “policy of depriving” public employees of their salaries.

In a statement after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the KRG asserted it had met all obligations, including resuming oil exports through SOMO and transferring revenue to the Federal Ministry of Finance, arguing that Baghdad had no reason to delay May and June salary payments.

The KRG also emphasized that joint audits, employee records, and banking mechanisms were already in place, demanding the funds be released immediately and describing salaries as a “constitutional, legal, and humanitarian right.”

Tensions rose after Baghdad conditioned payments on the KRG’s full oil delivery through SOMO and stricter oversight of non-oil revenues. The Kurdish government rejected those terms as exceeding earlier agreements. As a temporary measure, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani authorized a federal loan to cover May salaries, pending further resolution.