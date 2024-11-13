KRG hails al-Sudani's visit as "positive step," affirms Baghdad's commitment to 2024 salary payments

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Peshawa Hawrami, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), confirmed that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is determined to resolve the ongoing disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

Hawrami called al-Sudani's visit to Erbil today a "positive step," hoping it would help address the financial challenges between the two governments.

The visit was part of the federal government’s efforts to enhance cooperation with the KRG and find solutions to issues affecting the relationship between the Regional and federal governments.

Regarding the salary issue, Hawrami noted that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has discussed it with Al-Sudani, emphasizing that “the federal and Kurdistan Regional Governments oppose linking salary payments to other disputes.”

He also referenced the Iraqi Federal Court ruling, which mandates “equal financial rights for Regional employees alongside those in other Iraqi provinces,” stating that the federal government intends to send salaries for the last three months of 2024.

The KRG spokesman also mentioned that a technical delegation from the Regional Government is in Baghdad discussing the salary issue with the Iraqi Ministry of Finance, stressing that “Al-Sudani has insisted on sending the salaries on time, without delays or complications.”

This development is part of ongoing efforts to resolve financial disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, with the salary issue being a major unresolved matter. The Federal Court had ruled that Kurdistan Region employees should receive federal salaries, as the KRG continues to call for a permanent, fair solution to this problem, which directly affects citizens' livelihoods and economic rights.

Earlier today, Al-Sudani arrived in Erbil and was received by Kurdistan Regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. During his visit, he met with KDP President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and PM Masrour Barzani.

During his meeting with PM Barzani, the two PMs emphasized the importance of implementing the Federal Court’s decision regarding the salaries of government employees in the Region.