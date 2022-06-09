Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

German parliamentary delegation condemns drone attack on Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-09T12:20:05+0000
German parliamentary delegation condemns drone attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, received a delegation from the German lawmakers Max Lucks and Kassem Taher Saleh in Erbil on Thursday.

"The German parliamentary delegation strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Erbil last night, pointing to the important position of the Kurdistan Region, and also affirmed Germany's support for the stability of the Kurdistan Region," Prime Minister Barzani wrote in a Facebook post.

The prime minister thanked Germany for its support and assistance to the Kurdistan Region. Germany is a member of the US-led coalition against ISIS and has supplied the Peshmerga with arms in the past to help it defend the Kurdistan Region against the militant group.

Barzani also expressed the Kurdistan Region's desire to strengthen relations with Germany at all levels.

"In the meeting, we also discussed the reforms undertaken by the Kurdistan Regional Government to diversify the economy and promote German investments," he wrote.

"We also discussed the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government and the need to solve problems based on the constitution."

related

KSA ambassador to PM Barzani: Kurdistan plays a role in the stability of the Middle East

Date: 2021-09-12 15:08:54
KSA ambassador to PM Barzani: Kurdistan plays a role in the stability of the Middle East

Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-25 11:42:07
Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

PM Barzani receives the Pakistani ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-11-10 15:17:06
PM Barzani receives the Pakistani ambassador to Iraq

Kurdistan's Prime Minister starts a visit to UAE

Date: 2022-01-25 05:40:57
Kurdistan's Prime Minister starts a visit to UAE

Armed clashes between locals and security forces in Erbil during a campaign to tackle encroachments

Date: 2022-02-10 09:31:24
Armed clashes between locals and security forces in Erbil during a campaign to tackle encroachments

Kurdistan's CTS reveals the circumstances of the Erbil attack and the perpetrator's identity

Date: 2021-03-03 16:10:44
Kurdistan's CTS reveals the circumstances of the Erbil attack and the perpetrator's identity

Kurdistan's PM to participate in the World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Date: 2022-05-21 10:29:18
Kurdistan's PM to participate in the World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

Date: 2020-11-22 12:07:05
Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs