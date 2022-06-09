German parliamentary delegation condemns drone attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, received a delegation from the German lawmakers Max Lucks and Kassem Taher Saleh in Erbil on Thursday.

"The German parliamentary delegation strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Erbil last night, pointing to the important position of the Kurdistan Region, and also affirmed Germany's support for the stability of the Kurdistan Region," Prime Minister Barzani wrote in a Facebook post.

The prime minister thanked Germany for its support and assistance to the Kurdistan Region. Germany is a member of the US-led coalition against ISIS and has supplied the Peshmerga with arms in the past to help it defend the Kurdistan Region against the militant group.

Barzani also expressed the Kurdistan Region's desire to strengthen relations with Germany at all levels.

"In the meeting, we also discussed the reforms undertaken by the Kurdistan Regional Government to diversify the economy and promote German investments," he wrote.

"We also discussed the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government and the need to solve problems based on the constitution."