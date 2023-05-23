Barzani inaugurates International Construction and Reconstruction exhibition in Erbil

Shafaq News / Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, inaugurated the International Exhibition for Construction and Reconstruction in Erbil on Tuesday.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, a total of 214 companies from 15 countries are participating in the exhibition, with foreign companies comprising 80% of the total, while local companies make up the remaining 20%.

Furthermore, more than 400 global brands are also taking part in the exhibition, which will span over a period of four days.